AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks Mention Ntilikina, Portis in Russell Talks with Warriors

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have discussed Frank Ntilikina and Bobby Portis as part of a potential return in D'Angelo Russell trade talks with the Golden State Warriors, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Russell is in his first season with the Warriors and averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists. But there are questions about how well he will fit following the returns of injured guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are also looking to shed salary and lessen the upcoming financial blow in luxury tax.

"The Knicks, of course, can help with that effort," Begley wrote. "They have several players with contracts that aren't guaranteed past this season. So, if they traded one or more of those players to Golden State, it could reduce the Warriors' future tax commitments."

Russell is intrigued by the idea of playing for the Knicks, Begley reported. Both the Warriors and Knicks are headed for a year in the NBA draft lottery and hopeful of landing the top pick.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Make Thompson Available Ahead of Trade Deadline

Veteran center has expiring contract, expected to be coveted by several contenders.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Not Likely to Trade Love Before Deadline

Despite rumors, power forward apparently will remain with Cavs at least until summer.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Losses Like This Make You Think Cavs Changes a Must

The Cavaliers may not gut the roster at the trade deadline, but they sure out to consider it.

Sam Amico

by

Jafam

Cavs vs. Warriors Brings Back Memories, But What About Future?

Former rivals meet again, though in entirely different circumstances.

Sam Amico

Cavs, Love and Thompson In Limbo With Trade Deadline Looming

Will the Cavaliers' roster have a different look after the trade deadline? Right now, it's hard to say.

Sam Amico

by

williamwayne

Decline of Big Man? Cavs' Love Thinks It's Trending That Way

Post play may be the thing of the past. For now, anyway, Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love says.

Sam Amico

by

BPPepperPike

Dribbles: Cavs Fall Flat as Life at Home Remains a Challenge

On a night when Zion debuted in Cleveland and Kobe was celebrated, the Cavs' struggles at home continued.

Sam Amico

by

BPPepperPike

Dribbles: For Cavaliers, It Was a Tale of Progress ... and Pain

Rally comes up short as Cavs fall to Raptors in a game that best be described as learning experience.

Sam Amico

New Cavs Signee Bolden Aims for 'Best Version of Myself'

Former Duke center and Canton Charge member earns opportunity with 10-day contract.

Sam Amico

Kevin Love honors Kobe Bryant by wearing jersey before game vs. Pelicans. …

Sam Amico