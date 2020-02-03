Knicks Mention Ntilikina, Portis in Russell Talks with Warriors

The New York Knicks have discussed Frank Ntilikina and Bobby Portis as part of a potential return in D'Angelo Russell trade talks with the Golden State Warriors, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Russell is in his first season with the Warriors and averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists. But there are questions about how well he will fit following the returns of injured guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are also looking to shed salary and lessen the upcoming financial blow in luxury tax.

"The Knicks, of course, can help with that effort," Begley wrote. "They have several players with contracts that aren't guaranteed past this season. So, if they traded one or more of those players to Golden State, it could reduce the Warriors' future tax commitments."

Russell is intrigued by the idea of playing for the Knicks, Begley reported. Both the Warriors and Knicks are headed for a year in the NBA draft lottery and hopeful of landing the top pick.