Wizards GM: Beal, others currently all a go for Orlando

Sam Amico

Washington Wizards general manager says he doesn't expect any members of the team besides forward Davis Bertans to opt out of the NBA's return in Orlando.

And that star guard Bradley Beal is still looking like a lot like himself in workouts.

"[No] other player has given me any indication whatsoever. We've had great workouts," Sheppard said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "What we need to do to prepare to go to Orlando is be in Washington, D.C. right now and have a great day. And then tomorrow we get up and we do the same thing again. We tie all those days together and we get to July 7 and we'll get on a plane."

The Wizards are among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort. They were in ninth place in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended in March.

Bertans decided to sit out as he is entering free agency and doesn't want to risk injury. Nonetheless, Sheppard indicated Bertans remains part of the Wizards' long-term plans.

As for the restart, Sheppard and the Wizards will still lean primarily on Beal to save the season and get into the playoffs.

"I don't want to look too far ahead on any player. Certainly, with Bradley we're going to be very protective of him, but of all of our players," Sheppard said. "This is a different, unique ramp-up."

Sheppard added that Beal "shot the lights out" during a Monday workout, "because that's what he always does." 

Sheppard also reiterated that injured point guard John Wall will remain out for the rest of the season.

