Wizards' Wall says he's '110 percent' and itching to play

The Washington Wizards have been waiting on All-Star point guard John Wall for almost two seasons, and finally, there is some good news.

"I'm 110 percent," he told reporters in a Zoom call. "I'm healthy."

Wall is still rehabbing from an Achilles injury and trying to get back into playing shape. But even if the season resumes and the Wizards play some more games, they have made it fairly clear Wall will not play.

However, both Wall and the Wizards expect him to be ready in time for next season.

"I understand how quickly this game can be taken away from you," Wall said. "I try to play through all injuries, because I feel like, 'If it ain't broke, go play.' For me, if you take all the money away, I'm still going to play the game the same way I do, because that's how much I love it."

The Wizards (24-40) were in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, 5.5 games back of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

