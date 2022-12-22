Skip to main content

WATCH: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen throws down a powerful dunk over Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Giannis Antetokounmpo has ended up on the wrong end of a few dunks from a Cavs player in the past. For example, Evan Mobley has a couple of dunks on the reigning MVP.

Jarrett Allen saw all this going on and decided that he wanted to get in on the action too! In the third quarter of Wednesday night's game agist the Bucks, Allen threw down a monster one-handed jam over Antetokounmpo.

Check out the play for yourself:

If you thought the play itself was great, make sure to look at the bench's reaction too!

It's pretty impressive how Allen never backs down whether that preparing to block a shot on the defensive end or taking the risk of being blocked on the offensive side.

This aggressiveness has led to some fantastic highlights such as this one on Giannis.

Allen is having a fantastic game against the Bucks. Through the first three quarters, he has 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists. 

