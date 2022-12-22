WATCH: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has ended up on the wrong end of a few dunks from a Cavs player in the past. For example, Evan Mobley has a couple of dunks on the reigning MVP.

Jarrett Allen saw all this going on and decided that he wanted to get in on the action too! In the third quarter of Wednesday night's game agist the Bucks, Allen threw down a monster one-handed jam over Antetokounmpo.

Check out the play for yourself:

If you thought the play itself was great, make sure to look at the bench's reaction too!

It's pretty impressive how Allen never backs down whether that preparing to block a shot on the defensive end or taking the risk of being blocked on the offensive side.

This aggressiveness has led to some fantastic highlights such as this one on Giannis.

Allen is having a fantastic game against the Bucks. Through the first three quarters, he has 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

--------

You may also like:

WATCH: Kevin Love Connects On A Full Court Pass With Cedi Osman

Donovan Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Caris LeVert Provides Spark In Cavs Starting Lineup Despite Loss

Cavs' Closeout Crisis Not Completely Behind Them

WATCH: Cedi Osman Gets Come-From-Behind Block On Harrison Barnes

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN