Embry: NBA season should resume to be 'model for the greater society'

Toronto Raptors senior adviser Wayne Embry thinks today's NBA players can make a difference by returning to the court.

Embry is the former general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, and was once a player for the Boston Celtics.

In an interview with Canada's CBC, Embry recalled the time his Celtics had a game scheduled against the Philadelphia 76ers the day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated (April 4, 1968).

No one wanted to play, so players from both teams got together and discussed sitting out. Eventually, it was decided the game would go on.

"So, of course we had to go out compete, but in the back of our minds, the Sixers and Celtics players shared grief and were visibly upset and disturbed about what had happened," Embry said. "But we still went out and played."

Today, the NBA faces the coronavirus pandemic and major social unrest as it aims to resume play at the end of July. Several players have expressed a desire to cancel the season, instead using the time to speak out for equality.

Embry, 83, is a native of Springfield, Ohio. He told CBC he understands that point of view. But he said that's not what what he would do.

"I would play because I think through sports we can be a model for the greater society in that we come from diverse backgrounds, we come together to work toward a common goal and that's to win the championship in a team sport," Embry said. "I think we can be a model for the greater society, so that's why I think I would play."



Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday night he believes the season will in fact be completed.