AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Embry: NBA season should resume to be 'model for the greater society'

Sam Amico

Toronto Raptors senior adviser Wayne Embry thinks today's NBA players can make a difference by returning to the court.

Embry is the former general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, and was once a player for the Boston Celtics.

In an interview with Canada's CBC, Embry recalled the time his Celtics had a game scheduled against the Philadelphia 76ers the day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated (April 4, 1968). 

No one wanted to play, so players from both teams got together and discussed sitting out. Eventually, it was decided the game would go on.

"So, of course we had to go out compete, but in the back of our minds, the Sixers and Celtics players shared grief and were visibly upset and disturbed about what had happened," Embry said. "But we still went out and played."

Today, the NBA faces the coronavirus pandemic and major social unrest as it aims to resume play at the end of July. Several players have expressed a desire to cancel the season, instead using the time to speak out for equality.

Embry, 83, is a native of Springfield, Ohio. He told CBC he understands that point of view. But he said that's not what what he would do.

"I would play because I think through sports we can be a model for the greater society in that we come from diverse backgrounds, we come together to work toward a common goal and that's to win the championship in a team sport," Embry said. "I think we can be a model for the greater society, so that's why I think I would play."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday night he believes the season will in fact be completed.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Silver expresses confidence NBA season still on target to resume

Commissioner says he understands hesitancy of some players, admits returning is 'not an ideal situation'

Sam Amico

Cavs said to have an interest in Heat free-agent-to-be Jones Jr.

High-flying forward has spent previous two seasons with Miami after going undrafted in 2015.

Sam Amico

by

williamwayne

Bucks looking like long-term favorite for Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee star and reigning MVP appears most likely to stay put once free agency arrives in 2021.

Sam Amico

Jazz big man Davis '99.9 percent' certain NBA season will resume

Veteran offers his reasons why returning to play should be considered important.

Sam Amico

Weaver, Hughes, Peterson serious candidates for Pistons GM role

Weaver, Hughes, Peterson serious candidates for Pistons GM role

Sam Amico

Dunleavy Jr., Holden on radar for assistant GM job with Pistons

Detroit looking to fill front office positions during NBA hiatus.

Sam Amico

Thompson returning to Cavaliers looking more realistic

Veteran center has been everything Cleveland seeks on and off court in terms of effort, leadership.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love, Sexton in favor of getting in some summer run

Teammates hoping Cleveland hasn't seen the last of organized team activities before expected start of training camp .

Sam Amico

Atkinson receiving 'internal support' in Knicks' search for coach

Former Brooklyn coach among those expected to interview for vacancy in New York.

Sam Amico

International players must return to NBA teams next week

League gearing up for resumption of season near Orlando; players in States due back soon, too.

Sam Amico