Former Toledo standout Jackson signs first pro contract

Former Toledo forward Willie Jackson will sign his first pro contract with Macedonian club Kozuv, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Jackson is 6-foot-6 and a native of Cleveland, playing his high school ball at Garfield Heights. He finished third in the NCAA in rebounding this past season at 12.0 per game. As Lupo noted, he was also sixth in the NCAA in double-doubles, compiling 19 in the Rockets' 32 games.

Jackson also averaged 12.3 points on 49 percent shooting as a senior. He began his college career at Missouri, transferring to Toledo after his freshman season.