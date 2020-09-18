Former Clippers center Reed signs contract with overseas club

Free agent center Willie Reed has signed a contract with Buducnost of Montenegro, the club announced.

Reed, 30, is 6-foot-11 and has spent time in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. He has also spent extensive time in the G League, including a run with the Salt Lake City Stars last season.

Along with that, Reed has played professionally in Israel and Greece. He carries NBA career averages of 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. He last appeared in the league during the 2017-18 seasons.

He went undrafted out of St. Louis after declaring in 2011, forgoing his final two years of eligibility.