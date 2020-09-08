Nets free agent Chandler finalizing deal with Chinese club

Free agent forward Wilson Chandler is negotiating a contract with Zhejiang Guangsha of China, but no deal has yet been reached, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

However, Carchia added that a deal "will be done."

Chandler, 33, spent this past season with the Brooklyn Nets but opted out of the season restart to spend time with family. He is an unrestricted free agent, able to sign anywhere without the Nets being due compensation.

He played with Zhejiang Guangsha in the 2010-11 season and international reporter Zhang Duo relayed that Chandler is set to return.

Chandler is 6-foot-7 and has played in the NBA for 12 seasons with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Nets.

He averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 appearances this past season, sitting out the first 25 games following a PED suspension.

The NBA free agency period is expected to begin in mid-October. Free agents whose season has ended can sign with overseas teams at any time.

The Nets hired Steve Nash as their new coach last week.