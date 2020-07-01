AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Wizards star Beal undecided, but 'working tail off' as if he will play

Sam Amico

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal told reporters Wednesday he remains undecided on if he will join the team for the NBA restart in Orlando.

Beal is the Wizards' leading scorer and despite not being selected for the All-Star Game is having a career season and considered one of the best at his position at the game.

"I'm still working my tail off every single day as if I am playing," Beal said. "It is definitely more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I just because of our precautions and coming back from zero to 100.

"I had some nagging stuff at the end of the year we are trying to clean up, too. We're looking at it from all angles. I'm definitely working out every single day in here. It's good to be back in the facility."

Beal's comments come just two days after Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard indicated that everyone other than forward Davis Bertans was a go for the resumption of the season.

"[No] other player has given me any indication whatsoever. We've had great workouts," Sheppard said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "What we need to do to prepare to go to Orlando is be in Washington, D.C. right now and have a great day. And then tomorrow we get up and we do the same thing again. We tie all those days together and we get to July 7 and we'll get on a plane."

The Wizards are among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort. They were in ninth place in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended in March.

Beal, 27, was averaging a career-high 30.3 points at the hiatus. Sheppard said Beal "shot the lights out, because that's what he always does" during a Monday workout.

"I don't want to look too far ahead on any player. Certainly, with Bradley we're going to be very protective of him, but of all of our players," Sheppard said. "This is a different, unique ramp-up."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Former Cavaliers starter rejoins LeBron James as LA prepares for NBA season restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Oladipo on joining Pacers: 'When the day comes, I'll know'

Injury concerns could keep Indiana's star shooting guard out of Orlando for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Pelicans' Williamson to be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-gen consoles

Zion Williamson has had a good rookie season despite missing some time due to a torn right meniscus injury.

Cameron Fields

Japan champs hoping to land former Ohio State star Thomas

One-time Spurs draft pick reportedly had agreed to deal with Spanish club Baskonia, but nothing official yet.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico

Wizards GM: Beal, others currently all a go for Orlando

Free agent Davis Bertans lone opt-out as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs when NBA resumes.

Sam Amico

Silver talks restart, reiterates NBA's plans to forge ahead if cases stay 'isolated'

League still discussing plans to put social justice messages on back of jerseys, considering broadcast delays

Sam Amico

Former Suns forward Peters released by Turkish club

One-time Horizon League Player of the Year looking for new place to call his pro basketball home.

Sam Amico

Trail Blazers star Lillard one of three NBA 2K21 cover athletes

Damian Lillard has joined fellow greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete.

Cameron Fields