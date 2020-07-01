Wizards star Beal undecided, but 'working tail off' as if he will play

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal told reporters Wednesday he remains undecided on if he will join the team for the NBA restart in Orlando.

Beal is the Wizards' leading scorer and despite not being selected for the All-Star Game is having a career season and considered one of the best at his position at the game.



"I'm still working my tail off every single day as if I am playing," Beal said. "It is definitely more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I just because of our precautions and coming back from zero to 100.

"I had some nagging stuff at the end of the year we are trying to clean up, too. We're looking at it from all angles. I'm definitely working out every single day in here. It's good to be back in the facility."

Beal's comments come just two days after Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard indicated that everyone other than forward Davis Bertans was a go for the resumption of the season.

"[No] other player has given me any indication whatsoever. We've had great workouts," Sheppard said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "What we need to do to prepare to go to Orlando is be in Washington, D.C. right now and have a great day. And then tomorrow we get up and we do the same thing again. We tie all those days together and we get to July 7 and we'll get on a plane."

The Wizards are among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort. They were in ninth place in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended in March.

Beal, 27, was averaging a career-high 30.3 points at the hiatus. Sheppard said Beal "shot the lights out, because that's what he always does" during a Monday workout.

"I don't want to look too far ahead on any player. Certainly, with Bradley we're going to be very protective of him, but of all of our players," Sheppard said. "This is a different, unique ramp-up."