Wizards High on Ball, Even with Impending Return of Wall

No one yet seems to know if the NBA season will resume, when the draft will be held or if there will even be a draft lottery.

But none of that kept the Washington Wizards from extensively scouting LaMelo Ball while Ball played professionally in Australia, as relayed by Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard and the younger brothers of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, the former No. 2 overall pick.

Along with sending scouts to Australia, the Wizards hired a local scout to chart LaMelo Ball's progress during the NBL season, Hughes reported.

Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the NBL. He appeared in just 12 games before suffering a foot injury.

Along with Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Ball is widely projected to be a top-three pick.

The Wizards (24-40) were 5.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their interest in Ball is high despite the fact veteran point guard John Wall is expected to return from an Achilles injury for the 2020-21 season, Hughes noted.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.