Wizards become latest to reopen practice facility

Sam Amico

The Washington Wizards became the latest team to reopen their practice facility, making the announcement Friday in a press release.

Like all other teams, the Wizards will have to adhere to the NBA guidelines of no more than four players in the facility at a time. All workouts are voluntary and will be held on an individual basis.

It has not yet been determined if non-playoff contenders such as the Wizards will participate should the NBA resume the season. They were in ninth place, six games out of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot , when the league went on hiatus March 11.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, the league is targeting July 31 as a return date. Walt Disney World in Orlando is viewed as the heavy favorite to serve as a centralized location for the resumption of play.

At least 24 of the 30 teams have reopened their facilities.

