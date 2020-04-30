AllCavs
How Does NBA Insider Woj Drop His Bombs? Short Documentary Examines

Sam Amico

His real name is Adrian Wojnarowski, but everyone shortens it to "Woj Bomb," and not just because it's easier to say.

It's because that is what the noted ESPN insider regularly drops as one of the premier newsbreakers in all of sports.

How does Wonjarowski go about it? Well, this is clearly documentary season ... and a new YouTube documentary gives an inside look. It lasts eight minutes and is simply and fittingly called, "Woj Bomb." 

Wojanrowski's run covering solely the NBA started at Yahoo Sports, and marched on to ESPN, where he resides today. Now, he tweets, writes, appears on television and puts together his popular "Woj Pod." Somewhere in there, he might also eat and sleep.

"He's the greatest newsbreaker of all time in any sport," said longtime ESPN writer Jackie MacMullen. "I don't think there's any question."

I've exchanged emails or spoken with Wojnarowski on several occasions, most recently at Cleveland Cavaliers training camp (he was there to do a podcast with then-coach John Beilein).

To my surprise, Wojnarowski greeted me first, which was a thrill in and of itself. After all, he is a future basketball hall of famer and someone everyone in our industry respects. 

We ended up talking for about 20 minutes, Woj sharing inside knowledge on Beilein and the general consensus about Beilein around the NBA. 

All the while, Woj would look at me ... look down at his phone ... look at me ... look down at his phone. On and on it went. That's just what he does, and I got to experience it firsthand. 

It was one example of how he is always ready, how he is on the clock 24/7, how he got to where he is today. It's a combination of talent, hard work and endless drive.

To see what makes the Woj bomb tick, check out the full documentary below.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

