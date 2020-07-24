NBA insider Wojnarowski returns to work after suspension

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski returned to work Friday following a two-week suspension.

Wojnarowski's suspension was a result of the top NBA insider's "F*** you" response to an email from Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

The exact length of Wojnarowski's suspension was reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

ESPN management showed support for Wojnarowski while expressing disappointment, per Marchand.

"The situation has caused an unneeded headache for executives as the network struggles without sports," Marchand wrote. "Behind the scenes, Wojnarowski has expressed contrition to his bosses, expressing he was wrong to send the email."

Hawley sent out an email questioning the NBA's relationship with China, prompting Wojnarowski's two-word response from his ESPN account. Ryan Glasspiegel of Outkick first reported that Wojnarowski had been suspended without pay.

While Wojnarowski issued an apology via a statement on Twitter, his call to speak with Hawley directly had gone unanswered as of earlier this month, per Ben Strauss of The Washington Post.

Twenty-two teams are resuming the season in Orlando. Most reporters covering the NBA's return from Disney have already arrived.

"ESPN has not officially acknowledged Wojnarowski’s work status, but he will not be reporting again until near the end of the month," Marchand wrote. "This includes tweeting news."

Wojnarowski, however, tweeted some news shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday.