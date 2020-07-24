AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA insider Wojnarowski returns to work after suspension

Sam Amico

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski returned to work Friday following a two-week suspension.

Wojnarowski's suspension was a result of the top NBA insider's "F*** you" response to an email from Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

The exact length of Wojnarowski's suspension was reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

ESPN management showed support for Wojnarowski while expressing disappointment, per Marchand.

"The situation has caused an unneeded headache for executives as the network struggles without sports," Marchand wrote. "Behind the scenes, Wojnarowski has expressed contrition to his bosses, expressing he was wrong to send the email."

Hawley sent out an email questioning the NBA's relationship with China, prompting Wojnarowski's two-word response from his ESPN account. Ryan Glasspiegel of Outkick first reported that Wojnarowski had been suspended without pay.

While Wojnarowski issued an apology via a statement on Twitter, his call to speak with Hawley directly had gone unanswered as of earlier this month, per Ben Strauss of The Washington Post.

Twenty-two teams are resuming the season in Orlando. Most reporters covering the NBA's return from Disney have already arrived.

"ESPN has not officially acknowledged Wojnarowski’s work status, but he will not be reporting again until near the end of the month," Marchand wrote. "This includes tweeting news."

Wojnarowski, however, tweeted some news shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: LeBron shines and J.R. didn't pack enough underwear; Lakers are back

LA's brightest star comes out in first scrimmage game in Orlando, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Suddenly, Kidd may be emerging as favorite for Knicks coaching job

Negotiations with Tom Thibodeau reportedly have stalled, perhaps opening door for former Nets and Bucks coach.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Holland being pursued by overseas club

Russian team reportedly targeting former member of Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

Pacers' Oladipo looks fine, but still no firm decision on playing in NBA restart

Indiana guard starts and scores eight points in 19 minutes in exhibition victory over Portland.

Sam Amico

Knicks, Nets monitoring trade potential for Bulls guard LaVine

Sam Amico

Knicks have yet to make offer, but new coach should be hired soon

New York still searching for main man on the sideline, with Tom Thibodeau said to remain clear favorite.

Sam Amico

NBA continues to explore dates for possible pre-draft combine

Annual event in Chicago to evaluate draft prospects was suspended from original date this past spring.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers GM Altman among those pushing for fall games in Chicago

Cleveland one of eight non-playoff contenders who want some run after being left out of NBA restart.

Sam Amico

Morris clears quarantine, able to join Lakers on court

Veteran forward should be ready to go for LA's restart opener vs. Mavericks next week in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Macon nearing deal in Turkey

Arkansas product has spent time in NBA with Mavericks and Heat, as well as playing in G League.

Sam Amico