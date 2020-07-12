ESPN suspends NBA insider Wojnarowski without pay

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has been suspended without pay for an email reply to a Missouri senator, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Outick.

The suspension will keep Wojnarowski from traveling to Orlando this week, when he was scheduled to start reporting from the site of the NBA's return, added Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Wojnarowski responded "F*** you" to a mass email from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley that criticized the NBA's relationship with China. Wojnarowski used his ESPN email account for the response, and Hawley tweeted out a screenshot of it.

"ESPN declined comment, though their actions will likely become obvious this week when the ultra-prominent Wojnarowski is not on the air," Marchand wrote. "The end point of Wojnarowski’s suspension, if that has been defined, is not yet known."

ESPN released a statement last week condemning the Wojnarowski email.

"This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it," the ESPN statement read. "It is inexcusable for anyone working for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal."

Wojnarowski tweeted an apology Friday but hasn't tweeted since. He said he intended to apologize to Hawley directly.

But Hawley told Outkick's Jason Whitlock he didn't want an apology.

"I want ESPN to ask the NBA why they won’t let players stand up for America and be able to criticize China’s actions,” Hawley told Whitlock. “But maybe ESPN won’t say anything because they benefit from the NBA’s global presence. Until ESPN speaks out, all they are really doing is enabling the Chinese Communist Party to stifle free speech in America.”

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World at the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company owns ESPN.