SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Twitter basketball king WorldWide Wob lands new gig

Sam Amico

NBA Twitter personality Rob Perez, a.k.a. "WorldWide Wob," is leaving Action Sports Network for a position at FanDuel, he relayed Monday.

Perez has more than 567,000 followers on his @WorldWideWob Twitter handle, where he pushes out all things NBA -- from the funny to insightful to otherwise entertaining. He also hosts a nightly basketball show.

It appears few things will change in his new role at FanDuel.

"I have always had this vision of a late-night NBA show,” Perez told Ben Strauss of the Washington Post. “Like [David] Letterman or [Jimmy] Fallon with a monologue and prerecorded skits. I do it on Periscope now, but it’s janky. I want to revolutionize the way it’s consumed, integrating comments from viewers with the production value of linear TV.”

Perez indicated that he will continue to focus on the NBA, integrating FanDuel odds and gambling content into posts where it fits.

Perez graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2009 and is the founder of HiLo Tickets. He is also a former sports and pop culture writer for The Big Lead.

But nothing has taken off like his Twitter personality, and it appears NBA fan favorite WorldWide Wob is cashing in again.

He began at FanDuel on Monday, coinciding with the start of the NBA playoffs.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Vercingetorix

Kings, 76ers claim 2020 NBA Draft tiebreakers

Sacramento and Philadelphia big winners as league announces draft tiebreaker results.

Sam Amico

Free agent Daye recovers from coronavirus, set to make return

Former Detroit Pistons small forward was named Italian League MVP in 2019, passes two straight tests.

Sam Amico

Curry to represent Warriors in Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery

Golden State star guard aims to bring home No. 1 pick as Warriors share best odds to win.

Sam Amico

Kings part ways with GM Divac; Dumars named interim VP

Sacramento releases statement on front office changes, saying Vlade Divac "stepped down."

Sam Amico

by

cromiz

Pelicans fire coach Gentry; Lue said to be candidate

New Orleans disappointed after resuming season on Disney campus in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Warriors favoring Edwards should they land first overall pick

Golden State reportedly likes upside of talented shooting guard out of Georgia.

Sam Amico

by

cromiz

Bulls fire Boylen; Atkinson, Udoka said to be among candidates for job

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says "fresh approach" needed.

Sam Amico

by

sports24

Marks: Re-signing Harris is Nets' top priority this offseason

Brooklyn GM says organization intends to try to bring back sharpshooting veteran swingman.

Sam Amico

Popovich pleased with Spurs despite consecutive playoff streak ending at 22

San Antonio coach liked team's fight as season came to conclusion in Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico