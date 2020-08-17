Twitter basketball king WorldWide Wob lands new gig

NBA Twitter personality Rob Perez, a.k.a. "WorldWide Wob," is leaving Action Sports Network for a position at FanDuel, he relayed Monday.

Perez has more than 567,000 followers on his @WorldWideWob Twitter handle, where he pushes out all things NBA -- from the funny to insightful to otherwise entertaining. He also hosts a nightly basketball show.

It appears few things will change in his new role at FanDuel.

"I have always had this vision of a late-night NBA show,” Perez told Ben Strauss of the Washington Post. “Like [David] Letterman or [Jimmy] Fallon with a monologue and prerecorded skits. I do it on Periscope now, but it’s janky. I want to revolutionize the way it’s consumed, integrating comments from viewers with the production value of linear TV.”

Perez indicated that he will continue to focus on the NBA, integrating FanDuel odds and gambling content into posts where it fits.

Perez graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2009 and is the founder of HiLo Tickets. He is also a former sports and pop culture writer for The Big Lead.

But nothing has taken off like his Twitter personality, and it appears NBA fan favorite WorldWide Wob is cashing in again.

He began at FanDuel on Monday, coinciding with the start of the NBA playoffs.