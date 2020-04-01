LaVine Opens Up About Bulls' Troubles: 'To Be Blunt, I'm Upset'

Prior to the NBA hiatus, the Chicago Bulls weren't exactly tearing it up, and leading scorer Zach LaVine wasn't exactly thrilled about it.

Instead, it was another lost season -- with rumors of a front-office makeover and possible coaching change during the offseason.

And from the sounds of things, it doesn't seem like any of that has gone away.

“To be blunt, I’m upset,” LaVine said, via Sam Smith of Bulls.com. “We had high expectations coming into the season and it didn’t go our way anyway we could have thought of.

"We played through some adversity, but we didn’t go out there and do what we were supposed to do as a team."

LaVine, 25, is 6-foot-6, a skywalker capable of handling either guard spot. He's averaging a career-high 25.5 points, and as Smith pointed out, is the highest-scoring member of the Bulls since Michael Jordan.

But the Bulls (22-43) are way out of the Eastern Conference playoff race once again.

Along with all that, there have been reports that GM Gar Forman has been demoted to scout, that senior advisor Doug Collins and coach Jim Boylen aren't speaking, and that Boylen won't return.

So whenever the NBA resumes, there is plenty of work to be done in Chicago. And LaVine clearly isn't afraid to say so.

"I’ve been in the NBA six years now and it just gets frustrating," LaVine said. "I want to be in the playoffs. We really [believed]. I haven’t played in a playoff game and it wears on you. That’s what you work so hard for and continue to play for.”

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.