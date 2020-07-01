New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson is skyrocketing to the top.

From his outstanding freshman season at Duke to being the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, Williamson's starpower has grown quickly. And on Wednesday, he tallied another accomplishment in his young career.

According to NBA 2K's Twitter account, Williamson will be the NBA 2K21 cover athlete for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the latest round of next-gen consoles. The systems are expected to be released this holiday season.

The announcement comes after Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was revealed as the cover athlete Tuesday for current-gen consoles, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

With Williamson and Lillard being cover athletes, a legends cover is expected to be announced Thursday, per Arda Ocal of ESPN.

Williamson being 2K21's cover athlete for next-gen consoles isn't surprising, especially considering he was featured in the game's recent trailer.

With his otherworldly athleticism, Williamson has become a household name. His ability to sky for dunks and rebounds is reminiscent of Charles Barkley and Blake Griffin.

Williamson didn't play until January because of a torn right meniscus he was rehabbing.

But since he's taken the floor, he's shined.

In 19 games this season, Williamson has scored 23.6 points per game, grabbed 6.8 rebounds a game and shot 58.9% from the field. A bruiser down low, Williamson has a chance to lead the Pelicans to a playoff spot in Orlando.

The Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference, and they will play their first seeding game July 30 against the Utah Jazz.