AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Zion will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-gen consoles

Cameron Fields

New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson is skyrocketing to the top. 

From his outstanding freshman season at Duke to being the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, Williamson's starpower has grown quickly. And on Wednesday, he tallied another accomplishment in his young career.

According to NBA 2K's Twitter account, Williamson will be the NBA 2K21 cover athlete for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the latest round of next-gen consoles. The systems are expected to be released this holiday season. 

The announcement comes after Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was revealed as the cover athlete Tuesday for current-gen consoles, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

With Williamson and Lillard being cover athletes, a legends cover is expected to be announced Thursday, per Arda Ocal of ESPN. 

Williamson being 2K21's cover athlete for next-gen consoles isn't surprising, especially considering he was featured in the game's recent trailer. 

With his otherworldly athleticism, Williamson has become a household name. His ability to sky for dunks and rebounds is reminiscent of Charles Barkley and Blake Griffin. 

Williamson didn't play until January because of a torn right meniscus he was rehabbing. 

But since he's taken the floor, he's shined. 

In 19 games this season, Williamson has scored 23.6 points per game, grabbed 6.8 rebounds a game and shot 58.9% from the field. A bruiser down low, Williamson has a chance to lead the Pelicans to a playoff spot in Orlando. 

The Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference, and they will play their first seeding game July 30 against the Utah Jazz. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

jjk50

Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Former Cavaliers starter rejoins LeBron James as LA prepares for NBA season restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Oladipo on joining Pacers: 'When the day comes, I'll know'

Injury concerns could keep Indiana's star shooting guard out of Orlando for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Japan champs hoping to land former Ohio State star Thomas

One-time Spurs draft pick reportedly had agreed to deal with Spanish club Baskonia, but nothing official yet.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico

Wizards GM: Beal, others currently all a go for Orlando

Free agent Davis Bertans lone opt-out as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs when NBA resumes.

Sam Amico

Silver talks restart, reiterates NBA's plans to forge ahead if cases stay 'isolated'

League still discussing plans to put social justice messages on back of jerseys, considering broadcast delays

Sam Amico

Former Suns forward Peters released by Turkish club

One-time Horizon League Player of the Year looking for new place to call his pro basketball home.

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be one of three NBA 2K21 cover athletes

Damian Lillard has joined fellow greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete.

Cameron Fields

Teams not invited to Disney still hoping for chance to play ... somewhere

Union director Michele Roberts says "conversations can be had" to give teams left out of Orlando some run.

Sam Amico