Zion Williamson was dominating during Pelicans practice in Orlando

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was practicing recently as if he's ready to wreck the league during the Orlando restart.

A highlight video from the NBA's Twitter account showed Williamson dominating in the Pelicans' practice. He drove to the rim with ease, and on one play he flew down the floor for a bucket. On another, he found Josh Hart in the corner for a jumper.

Simply put, Williamson looked like he was the best player on the floor in the clip.

He played 19 games before the shutdown, as he had missed a chunk of his rookie year due to a torn right meniscus. Williamson had surgery in October and returned near the end of January.

He has scored 23.6 points per game and grabbed 6.8 rebounds a game. He is shooting 58.9% from the field heading into the resumption.

Williamson has been compared to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin among others. In the video above, he even showed LeBron James-like traits, especially with the pass to Hart.

The Pelicans are the 10th seed in the Western Conference, and they'll be fighting for a playoff spot. Their first seeding game will be July 30 against the Utah Jazz.