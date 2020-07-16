Pelicans' Williamson leaves Disney campus for family emergency

New Orleans Pelicans standout rookie forward Zion Williamson has left the Disney campus to attend to an urgent family matter, the team announced.

Williamson is expected to return for the restart of the season at the end of the month.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Williamson and the Pelicans arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort on July 8 ahead of the NBA's resumption. The Duke product showed up looking in noticeably better shape after working out with his stepfather, Lee Anderson, during the break. - Sports Illustrated

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He has made 19 appearances on the season, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Pelicans (28-36) are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings for ninth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.