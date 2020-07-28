AllCavs
Williamson set to return to Pelicans following quarantine

Sam Amico

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to be out of quarantine Tuesday and will re-join the team shortly after, coach Alvin Gentry relayed to the media.

Williamson had to leave the Disney campus last week because of a family matter. He is expected to be ready to play when the season restarts next week.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement at the time. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Williamson and the Pelicans arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort on July 8 ahead of the NBA's resumption. The Duke product showed up looking in noticeably better shape after working out with his stepfather, Lee Anderson, during the break. - Sports Illustrated

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He has made 19 appearances on the season, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Pelicans (28-36) are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings for ninth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.

