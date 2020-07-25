Report: Zion Williamson expected to be cleared to play with Pelicans on opening night

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to have their rookie phenom back on the floor for opening night of the restart.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zion Williamson is on track to be cleared before the Pelicans' first seeding game July 30 against the Utah Jazz. Williamson will have to quarantine for four days as part of the NBA's return protocols.

Charania reported Friday night that Williamson returned to the Orlando bubble. Williamson left the bubble July 16 to tend to an "urgent family medical matter," according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Williamson has captivated NBA fans with his elite athleticism in a short amount of time. He didn't play until January because of a torn right meniscus he suffered before the regular season.

In 19 games Williamson has quickly shown why he's one of the most gifted young stars in the league. He has scored 23.6 points per game, grabbed 6.8 rebounds a game and shot 58.9% from the field.

The Pelicans will need Williamson's explosiveness and scoring prowess to help them climb toward the playoffs. New Orleans is currently in 10th place in the Western Conference, sitting behind the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.