Former Cavs center Zizic readies for run with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic is preparing for his first run with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, which is scheduled to take part in a scrimmage Monday.

The organization tweeted out a photo of Zizic following through on a shot at practice wearing his new jersey.

Zizic and Maccabi Tel Aviv fare scheduled to begin the EuroLeague regular season Oct. 1 vs. Alba Berlin. The game will take place at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Israel.

Zizic officially signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv in late August following some serious negotiations with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Zizic, 23, is 6-foot-10 and spent each of the past three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade in August 2017. Other than Cavs guard Collin Sexton (No. 8 overall pick, 2018), Zizic was the last player involved in that deal who remained with the same team.

Zizc appeared in just 22 games this past season, and most of those were before the team traded for center Andre Drummond. Eventually, Zizic fell behind Drummond and Tristan Thompson in the rotation, and on occasion, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., too.

Along with that, the Cavs agreed to a deal with free agent center/forward Jordan Bell in June.

Zizic appeared in 59 games, started 25 and averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 2018-19. But those averages dropped to 4.4 points and 3.0 boards with the Cavs last season. He also made plenty of appearances with the Canton Charge of the G League during his time in Cleveland.

His older brother, Andrija Zizic, also played for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

