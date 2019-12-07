NewsNBAGM ReportInternationalSI.COM
Cavaliers' Smith suspended, out for Sixers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have suspended shooting guard J.R. Smith one game for "detrimental conduct," the team announced Thursday.

Smith will serve his suspension during Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue would only say "something happened" centered on Smith after Thursday's shootaround. Rodney Hood will start in Smith's place, Lue told reporters.

Smith, 32, has appeared in 59 of 60 games, starting 56. He has had an up-and-down season and is averaging 8.3 points on 39 percent shooting, and 3.0 rebounds.

He did not play for most of the third quarter or any of the fourth in Tuesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

