Cleveland Cavaliers still monitoring player involved in gambling investigation
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened their preseason schedule on Tuesday evening, but the team might not be done adding players.
While the team traded for Lonzo Ball, drafted Tyrese Proctor and signed Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant this offseason, Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman might not be done.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on SportsCenter, the Cavaliers remain interested in free agent guard Malik Beasley.
Beasley was one of the most coveted free agents heading into this offseason after a stellar season with the Detroit Pistons. In fact, the Pistons were prepared to offer him a three-year, $42 million deal. However, everything got put on hold when the 28-year-old was pulled into a gambling investigation.
However, federal prosecutors cleared Beasley in August, according to his attorneys. Despite this, there has been some speculation that while Beasley was cleared as the “target” of the probe, he still could be involved as a “subject” in the probe.
It also remains unclear if Beasley could potentially face any discipline from the NBA as a result in this investigation.
The only thing that is clear about this situation is that Beasley potentially missed out on a good bit of cash as a result of this and that the Cavaliers have remained interested for quite some time. Reports of Cleveland’s initial interest in Beasley surfaced several weeks ago, but nothing materialized.
The Cavs will be without sharpshooting guard Max Strus for an extended period of games during the regular season due to a fracture in his foot. They will also be without All-Star point guard Darius Garland who is recovering from his own foot issue that sidelined him last postseason.
Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson has continued to prop up De’Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson as players that could help shoulder the load without Strus and Garland.
While Ball can help with the playmaking and defense, there’s no denying that Beasley would be a major upgrade, even if it came with a bit of controversy.
Beasley is entering his 10th season in the NBA, and Cleveland’s other roster moves this offseason tell you how much they are valuing experience. Last season in Detroit, Beasley averaged just under 28 minutes per game, scoring 16 points per game and helping the Pistons become one of the best stories in the NBA.
Charania reporting that the Cavaliers are still interested is fascinating, as they’re likely doing a lot of homework on him and weighing in how he can help the team come playoff time.