REPORT: Cavaliers Might Have Made Darius Garland Available
After a disappointing second-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers have to consider all options to be a serious title threat, including possibly trading All-Star guard Darius Garland.
While that doesn't mean the Cavaliers are rushing to move on from Garland, they could be open to it if given the right offer, according to ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst.
"The interesting thing about the Cavs is [that] a year ago, there was some belief that Darius Garland may want to get traded," said Windhorst during a segment on ESPN Cleveland. "That was definitely out there. If Donovan [Mitchell] was extended, maybe Darius would want to get traded.
"The message was very hard out there. Koby [Altman] was on the record, I'm pretty sure, saying, 'We're not trading Darius Garland.' A year later, I think there's some belief that Darius Garland might be available under the right circumstances.
"I don't think Darius Garland wants to go anywhere. I think Darius Garland is very happy with how things have developed in Cleveland, and he really likes it. He likes the role that he's got. But I think the Cavs are listening and [are] open-minded without actively trying to think they need to change their roster."
As Windhorst noted, the Cavaliers weren't actively looking to move on from Garland, or anyone from their proverbial "Core Four" before this latest playoff exit. The pressure is on for Cleveland to improve their roster around Donovan Mitchell, who signed long-term to win championships, and Evan Mobley, a rising superstar who could quickly become the face of the league.
However, due to the NBA's strict financial burden under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, difficult decisions might have to be made this summer. That could mean that the Cavaliers could trade Garland. But, as Windhorst noted, Cleveland isn't making Garland actively available.
Instead, all cards are on the table in the pursuit of a championship.