Sixers Guard Simmons To Be Re-Evaluated In Three Weeks

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is progressing from a nerve issue in his back and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced in a news release.

Simmons underwent an MRI two weeks ago, when the injury was diagnosed. He is averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds in 54 games this season.

Without Simmons, the 76ers have been relying on Shake Milton, Raul Neto and even recent acquisition Alec Burks to help handle point guard duties.

A report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN last week suggested the 76ers are mostly hoping to have Simmons back in time for the playoffs.