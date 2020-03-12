Feeling Around NBA Is Season Will Resume With Shortened Schedule

Despite suspending the season Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA is hoping to resume play and complete the season with playoffs and its usual championship series, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I do know this -- there is still a feeling around the league that this season will reason at some point," Wojnarowski said during an appearance on SportsCenter. "But clearly, it's going to be a truncated schedule."

The league is still determining its next steps after learning a Utah Jazz player had contracted the virus and then immediately suspending play. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that player was All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

"There are going to be other players and perhaps staff members who may test positive for the coronavirus, and that's certainly going to impact how the league can piece together a season back together," Wojnarowski said. "This is a league that's lost a lot of money with Daryl Morey's tweet and a relationship that was fractured with China.

"And this is certainly going to cost a lot of money going forward. So listen, they are going to want to find a way to play games again this season, have a postseason and get games back on television.

"But right now, this is a league that is paralyzed."

A shortened season that ends near the original April 18 end date for regular-season games could be worked out, several reports suggested, but that most likely would mean the league feeling confident the virus has been contained -- and making that decision within the next two weeks.

Wojnarowski added that league officials are expected to speak with team owners and executives Thursday as everyone tries to determine the next steps.

ESPN reporters Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps wrote that the league will be shut down for at least two weeks "so all players affected can go through quarantine and, hopefully, be cleared of the virus."

But it could last even longer.

"By comparison, when the virus broke out in China, the Chinese Basketball Association suspended play in late January," Windhorst and Botemps wrote. "They are beginning the process of restarting the league in early April, roughly a 10-week layoff."