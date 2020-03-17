AllCavs
Silver, NBA Owners Set For Another Conference Call

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will hold another call with team owners Tuesday, as the league continues to talk about possibilities regarding the 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

The league has been on hiatus since last week because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Silver said last week the season will be suspended until April 10, and many believe the pause in games could extend well beyond that.

Everything from resuming the season in June to playing games in empty G-League arenas is reportedly under consideration.

"This is the third meeting with owners and commissioner since Wednesday," Wojnarowski reported. "As information flows into league on the coronavirus pandemic, there's plenty to discuss, analyze and eventually make decisions on."

Teams have yet to return to full practices, and some aren't even holding individual workouts.

To date, three known players have tested positive for the virus -- Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and point guard Donovan Mitchell, and Detroit Pistons center/power forward Christian Wood.

Per reports, none of the three players are experiencing symptoms.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

