Cavaliers Facing Possibility Of Home Games Without Fans

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is banning all mass gatherings at indoor sporting events for the time being, and while there have been no official announcements, that description fits the Cavaliers.

The Golden State Warriors became the first team to announce they will play a home game without fans in attendance (Thursday vs. Brooklyn) amidst coronavirus fears.

NBA team owners were scheduled for a conference call with the league office Wednesday to determine a plan moving forward. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, team owners/governors are "bracing for the possibility" that games will temporarily be played without fans in the arena.

The league has also arranged a conference call for Thursday with all 30 general managers, Wojnarowski reported. That of course includes Cavaliers GM Koby Altman.

Right now, neither the league nor Cavaliers have announced a firm decision on what will happen next for the team at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Altman, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Cavs/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski have yet to comment.

But there is not exactly a rush, as the Cavs are in the midst of a six-game trip and don't have another home game until March 24 vs. the Sacramento Kings. (As an aside, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to make their lone appearance of the season two nights later.)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is closed to fans for this week's Mid-American Conference basketball tournament.

“We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, as reported by The New York Times.

“If that means not having any people in the audience as the NBA plays, so be it.”

The NBA and other leagues have already implemented temporary access restrictions on reporters. But a ban on fans would very clearly be full-blown.

“I don’t know what it would look like, what it would feel like,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “A lot of what we do is based on and for our fans. So it definitely would be an uncomfortable environment. But we just have to do whatever is the most safe thing to take care of all of our fans and each other.”

The Cavs (19-46) visit Charlotte on Friday and Atlanta on Saturday. No decision on whether fans will be permitted to attend those games has been announced.

