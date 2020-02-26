Cavaliers Host 76ers, Look To Keep Riding Recent Upswing

It's been two in a row at home and 2-1 overall under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

While that may not sound like anything special, it's been a season of small victories for the Cavaliers and every little perceived sign of progress counts.

They'll get another chance Wednesday night against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, who pay their final visit of the season to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

Last time, the Cavs were getting run out of the gym by the Miami Heat ... but then stormed back in the fourth quarter behind a somewhat unconventional lineup that featured Larry Nance Jr. at small forward.

Nance is a versatile big man who fills in as starter, has occasionally played center, and basically does anything that's asked without a hint of complaint. Whatever the situation, he has kept rolling along as the ultimate utility man.

Against the 76ers, the Cavaliers may want to go big again. While 6-foot-9 guard Ben Simmons is out with a back issue, the Sixers are still a team with size with the likes of Embiid and veteran power forward Al Horford.

The Cavs counter with Nance, Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, and each will get a shot at Embiid, perhaps not even by choice.

Then there's the backcourt.

Kevin Porter Jr. is coming off a career-high 30 points in the overtime win over the Heat on Monday. That's right -- the 30th overall pick scored 30 in a game in his first season. That actually doesn't happen often.

If any of the Cavs' young players becomes an All-Star someday, it may be Porter. He may have the biggest upside.

For now, though, the Cavs just want to see Porter, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland continue to push forward and continue to mature on the court. All three are expected to be mainstays of the franchise moving forward.

"We're extremely happy that were able to close this comeback, because we came back a lot of times this season and we weren't able to close a majority of them," Porter said after the Miami win. "This one was definitely meaningful for growth and our future."

Sexton continues to lead the Cavs (16-41) in scoring at 19.7 points.

Meanwhile, the Sixers (36-22) are in a battle for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They are currently a half-game behind the Heat for the East's fourth seed.

Embiid is coming off a monster performance, erupting for a career-high 49 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's win over Atlanta. He was 17-of-24 from the floor and 14-of-15 on free throws.

"I thought the thing that doesn't show up on the stat sheet that he did as well as anything was that he handled the double teams," said 76ers coach Brett Brown. "Whether he passed out of it because there was a crowd, whether he went quick because the double teams were coming and he didn't get involved in that. I thought he handled the double teams really well."

Overall, the Cavs have won three of four.

NOTES

Tristan Thompson is averaging 17.0 points on 62 percent shooting over the last four games. That includes 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers.

Nance has scored in double figures in 13 of the last 14 games. He is averaging 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds in that stretch.

Love recorded his 20th double-double of the season Monday (17 points, 14 boards) and set the franchise record with his 13th straight game with at least two threes.

Garland has compiled four or more assists in at 10 straight games, the longest such streak by a Cavs rookie since Kyrie Irving (18 straight, 2012).