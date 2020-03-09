AllCavs
Dribbles: Old-Fashioned Intangibles Behind Cavs' Recent Rise

Sam Amico

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 132-129 overtime win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

1. The Cavaliers under J.B. Bickerstaff haven't been the type of team that will wow the analytics crowd. They don't have an All-Star who is going to impose his will on games. There is almost nothing significant when it comes to the flash and sizzle of today's NBA.

2. Instead, for 10 games, this team has mostly been about one thing, and it is pretty simple. It's what is known as good, old-fashioned intangibles.

3. The Cavs are 5-5 under Bickertaff. They spent the weekend sweeping the series from Denver and San Antonio on back-to-back nights. I don't know this for certain, but I bet that may be the first time that's happened since those franchises moved over from the old ABA.

4. Anyway, back to the intangibles. The Cavs are playing together. They're playing tough. They're moving on from mistakes, big deficits or blown leads. They are not a team that will be beat you with major homerun plays, such as long 3-pointers or thunderous dunks. Lately, they are just staying within themselves and displaying grit, showing confidence.

5. So what we've seen is remarkable growth from this team in a span of about three weeks.

6. Bickerstaff on the way things have changed: "There's a camaraderie. There's a bond. No one person is bigger than the team."

7. Andre Drummond returned after missing five of the previous six games and he did so in a big way -- finishing with a game-high 28 points and 17 rebounds. "We've got a hell of a team," Drummond told FOX Sports Ohio, shrugging and laughing.

8. As you likely know by now, four Cavs compiled double-doubles. The list consists of Drummond, Larry Nance Jr. (19 points, 10 rebounds), Kevin Love (14 points, 18 rebounds) and Matthew Dellavedova (14 points, 11 assists).

9. It's the first time that's happened for the franchise since 1990, when Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, Hot Rod Williams and The Original Larry Nance accomplished the feat. Those four played in perhaps the most cherished era of Cavaliers basketball for everyone over the age of 35.

10. And these Cavs (19-45) matched it while matching last season's win total.

11. Interestingly, Dellavedova passed for a career-high 14 assists the previous night vs. Denver. He has been starting for injured rookie Darius Garland at point guard. More experienced players tend to win more often in this league. That's not a shot at Garland; it's just a known NBA truth.

12. Also, Collin Sexton kept his high-scoring streak going with 26 points. Sexton's decision-making was questioned by plenty of fans and even some well-respected basketball people around the league. He is starting to win over those skeptics. He has always played very hard. Now, he is usually playing pretty smart.

13. Cedi Osman gave another fine showing with 19 points and six assists -- one night after scoring 20. Alfonzo McKinnie came off the bench to contribute 10 underrated points on 4-of-6 shooting.

14. On the downside, Tristan Thompson suffered a right eye injury after just eight minutes of playing time. He did not return. But hey, these are the Cavs lately. One guy comes back, another goes down.

15. Afterward, Nance Jr. summed it up best when he told the crowd, "That's a game we may have lost early in the season."

16. It's pretty clear it has become the type of game the Cavs believe they can now win.

17. Love on the win: "We made the plays we needed to in overtime and we were able to get over the hump. So it felt good."

18. For all their problems earlier in the season, the Cavs are 4-1 in overtime. The Spurs are 4-2, with both losses coming to the Cavs.

19. Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs (26-36) with 25 points. I keep hearing the Spurs will look to trade him this summer. He might be a nice pickup for a younger team looking to take the next step.

20. As for the here and now, that's it for the five-game homestand. The Cavs now hit the road for six straight, starting Tuesday night in Chicago. They are no longer in last place in the Eastern Conference. That honor now belongs to Atlanta.

BOX SCORE: Cavaliers 132, Spurs 129 (OT)

