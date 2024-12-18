Analyst Believes Cavaliers Coach Is Already Prepping Team For Playoffs
Most teams come into the year hoping that a successful regular season will punch them a ticket to the playoffs. It's very rare for a team to have their eyes set on the postseason months away from when they start.
However, what the Cleveland Cavaliers have done so far this season has been anything but ordinary. So, it would make sense for head coach Kenny Atkinson to take a unique approach to his game plan.
NBA analyst and insider Brian Windhorst believes that Atkinson is already prepping the Cavaliers for a playoff run in the spring.
"Kenny has really come in, establishing saying from day one, 'Were going to look at this, like we're building toward something.' I've watched how he's used his rotations. I've watched how he's used the whole roster. I've watched how he's routinely tried different lineups and different strategies," said Windhorst on Tuesday.
"He's using the regular season as a proving ground and a testing ground for the long run. They're winning a bunch of games while they're doing that, and that's terrific, and that's an indication of their talent. But he has started coaching in September, thinking about May. It's one thing to say that. But as you watch him operating, he's back that up with his actions as well."
If what Windhorst is suggesting is accurate, is it a good plan?
Absolutely.
The Cavaliers have enjoyed regular season success the past two seasons. However, the playoffs have been where they've fallen short each year, and this is one of the reasons the potential of Cleveland's core four was called into question last summer.
At this point, it would take a colossal collapse by the Cavaliers to miss out on the playoffs. Therefore, testing out different strategies and designs can only help this team in the future.
Will this plan work out well for the Wine and Gold?
That question will be answered this spring based on how far the Cavaliers go in the playoffs.