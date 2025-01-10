Analyst Exposes Pressing Question for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers own the best record in the NBA with the trade deadline approaching, so they can probably stand pat and be just fine.
But do the Cavaliers have any key concerns heading into the second half of the season?
While Cleveland has been steamrolling through most of the league, some questions do remain about the team's ability to maintain its torrid pace in the coming months.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has one primary worry for the Cavs: their hot shooting.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers are shooting a league-leading 40.5 percent from long distance, just one of several double-take-inducing accuracy rates for their top-rated offense," Hughes wrote. "That number, which is significantly better than Oklahoma City's league-leading 38.9 percent last season and Philadelphia's 38.7 percent in 2022-23, seems primed for regression."
Peaking too early can be a factor, and you do have to wonder if the Cavaliers are going to be able to continue playing this well into the playoffs.
"Currently on pace to win 70-plus games, Cleveland will be just fine if it shoots the ball at league-average clips from this point on," added Hughes. "Its top-10 defense will ensure a high floor. But nobody shoots the ball this well for a full campaign, and it'll be interesting to see what happens when the Cavs' months-long hot streak abates."
That much is true.
Not even the Golden State Warriors during Stephen Curry's peak seasons were shooting this well from distance, and it's absolutely something to monitor going forward.
The good news is that Cleveland seems to have ample depth this season, which could protect the team against prolonged slumps.
Still, the Cavs have a whole lot to prove.