Analyst Reveals Concerning Take On Key Cleveland Cavaliers Player
Caris LeVert is the clear-cut sixth man for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but is that an ideal situation for the Cavaliers?
Tony Pesta of Fear The Sword isn't so sure.
In a recent piece, Pesta expressed some serious concerns about LeVert, citing his poor efficiency and tendency to clog the offense as reasons for why he may no longer make sense in such a prominent role for Cleveland.
"But bad habits are hard to kick," Pesta wrote. "LeVert reverted to shooting 34% from deep this past season and his usage jumped by more than 5%. He was often a ball-stopper in the offense — and he’s fallen well below league average in points per shot attempts in all but one season of his career."
LeVert averaged 14 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 28.8 minutes per game last season on 42.1/32.5/76.6 shooting splits.
Those aren't exactly impressive percentages, and the problem is that they are right in line with LeVert's career 43.4/34.1/73.9 slash line. This is essentially who he is, which makes you wonder if the Cavs are making a mistake by not adding another reliable creator off the bench.
On the bright side, LeVert will be playing for Kenny Atkinson this coming season, and it was Atkinson who truly unlocked his talents with the Brooklyn Nets.
Perhaps Atkinson will be able to get the best out of LeVert.
It's also important to keep in mind that LeVert is entering the final year of his deal, so this truly may be it for the 30-year-old in Cleveland.