Analyst Unveils Cavaliers' Dream Trade Target
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a scorching 7-0 start, so it doesn't look like they need much help at the moment.
However, the Cavaliers still have roster holes that may rear their ugly heads at inopportune times the rest of the way.
One area in which Cleveland is lacking is a big wing who can score and defend multiple positions, but Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has identified a potential answer: Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant.
In a piece where Hughes listed trade targets for each NBA team this season, he had Grant pegged as a "dream" acquisition for the Cavs.
"Grant, 30, has averaged at least 19.0 points per game in each of the last four years and hit 40.1 percent of his threes across the last two seasons," Hughes wrote. "He'd add size, shot-creation and rangy defense to the Cavs' closing units, nudging them further up the East food chain."
Of course, swinging a trade for Grant would not be easy.
The veteran is under contract on a rather substantial deal through 2028 (player option for that last year), meaning that the Cavaliers would have to part with a significant package just to match salaries (Grant is earning $29.8 million this year).
But if Cleveland feels the need to make a shape-shifting move by the February trade deadline, a deal for Grant could potentially be in play.
The Syracuse product averaged over 20 points per game the preceding two campaigns and was posting 18.6 points a night heading into the Trail Blazers' Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.