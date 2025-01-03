Analysts Believe Cavaliers Are Poised For A Deep Playoff Run
It's time the Cleveland Cavaliers start getting real recognition as a team that can go deep into the playoffs and even win the Finals when it's all said and done.
That time is coming, as two of ESPN's NBA analysts picked the Cavaliers as as a team best positioned to make a deep playoff run this spring.
Ohm Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin each responded to a question as to which new-coming contender can go far in the postseason, and they both mentioned the Wine and Gold for various reasons.
Youngmisuk is a fan of Cleveland's depth, which gives them "everything they need: a prolific star scorer, a high-scoring backcourt, incredible size and length, veteran shooters and defense. Donovan Mitchell has proven he can get hot in the playoffs when healthy."
He also noted that while the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers received much attention entering the season, "the Cavs are building a cushion atop the East standings and have shown little signs of slowing down."
McMenamin echoed what Youngmisuk wrote and doubled down on, especially Cleveland's core four.
"The Cavaliers are no fluke, beating up on an Eastern Conference that's weaker than the West. They have star power in the backcourt (Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland) and frontcourt (Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen). They can go 10 deep, and that's not counting Max Strus, an elite role player who has missed most of the season because of an ankle injury. They have the the second-best point differential in the league behind Oklahoma City," wrote McMenamin.
The analyst also pointed out one of the key reasons for Cleveland's success so far this season: the effect Kenny Atkinson has had.
McMenamin continued, "Their coach, Kenny Atkinson, has been waiting for a chance to prove himself since being unceremoniously ousted by the Brooklyn Nets during the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving failed experiment. Add in a great postseason home-court advantage thanks to an electric fan base, and the road to the Finals in the East could go through Cleveland."
Everything mentioned here explains why the Cavaliers can make a deep playoff run and win the Finals. This team has passed every test and truly has the pieces to win a championship this June.