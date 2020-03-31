AllCavs
Cavaliers' Drummond Among Players In NBA2K Tournament

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is among the players participating in an NBA2K tournament that starts Friday and will be televised by ESPN and ESPN2.

The tournament will be a single-elimination format on Xbox One and consist solely of NBA players. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are the top seeds.

The winner of the tournament will select a charity beneficiary that will receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and players' association in support of coronavirus relief.

“We are excited to tip off the first ‘NBA 2K Players Tournament’ in partnership with the NBPA and 2K, continuing an ongoing effort to stay connected with NBA fans around the world, while also giving back in this time of need,” said Matt Holt, NBA SVP of Global Partnerships.

The players' seeding will be determined by their 2K ranking first, along with their tenure.

According to a release announcing the tournament, every player will choose eight of today’s NBA teams. Each team can only be used once. 

If a mirror match is set, the away team will be awarded first choice of a team. The first two rounds will be single-elimination, with the semifinals and finals running best-of-three.

Here is the full list of participants:

Durant, Young, Drummund, Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Zach LaVine (Chicago), Montrezl Harrell (LA Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix), DeMarcus Cousins (LA Lakers), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver), Rui Hachimura (Washington), Patrick Beverley (LA Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento), Derrick Jones Jr. (Miami).

The NBA suspended play March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for the virus. It has not yet determined when or if the season will resume.

Drummond was acquired by the Cavs in a trade with Detroit on Feb. 6. He is averaging 17.7 points and a league-leading 15.2 rebounds at the hiatus. 

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

