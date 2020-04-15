Lakers Notes: Free-Agent-To-Be Davis Appears Likely To Stay

AllCavs
Most around the NBA seem to think that star forward Anthony Davis will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers after entering free agency during the offseason, whenever that time finally arrives.

That's the latest from LA Daily News reporters Kyle Goon and Mirjam Swanson.

Keeping Davis is obviously the Lakers' top priority. His agent, Rich Paul, has made it clear Davis will opt out of his contract. The Lakers can re-sign him to the largest sum and they are winning. Paul also represents LeBron James.

Given all that, it would make the most sense for Davis to stay put.

"Most in league circles believe that work is largely done -- that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise," Goon and Swanson wrote.

Along with all that, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has sought Davis' opinion "in all important decisions," per the report.

Still, the suspension of the NBA season is sure to create a significant loss in revenue and impact the salary cap. So there's no telling how that will play out in negotiations regarding Davis or any other free agent.

The Lakers (49-14) owned the best record in the Western Conference at the hiatus.

Here's more out of Los Angeles:

  • Vanessa Bryant called out a celebrity magazine on Instagram, writing "Please stop," regarding a teaser for the magazine's story on the late Kobe Bryant. Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated gives details here.
  • Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says playing alongside James and Davis has been great for his career, as detailed in this piece by Christian Rivas of Fansided.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

