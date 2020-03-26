What The Odds Say About NBA Draft's Top Five Selections

We don't know when the 2020 NBA Draft will actually be held and we don't know who will be drafting where. We don't even know which underclassmen will enter (though some already have).



Right now, in college basketball, we would be entering Sweet Sixteen weekend.

The stock of draft prospects would be fluctuating. How many times has that happened during a tournament? (Think Derrick Williams in 2011. A lot of Cleveland Cavaliers fans actually wanted the team to take Williams over Kyrie Irving at No. 1 overall.)

Anyway, despite not being sure when or if the 2019-20 season will resume -- or if there will be there will be a pre-draft combine and draft lottery -- there are plenty of noteworthy prospects.

Who are the odds-on favorites to be the top five picks? Here is the list according to BetOnline.ag:

First Overall Pick

Anthony Edwards 2/3

James Wiseman 2/1

LaMelo Ball 7/2

Deni Avdija 6/1

Obi Toppin 6/1

Cole Anthony 7/1

Second Overall Pick

Deni Avdija 5/4

LaMelo Ball 3/2

Anthony Edwards 3/1

James Wiseman 5/1

Obi Toppin 6/1

Third Overall Pick

LaMelo Ball 3/2

Deni Avdija 3/1

James Wiseman 3/1

Obi Toppin 5/1

Anthony Edwards 6/1

Cole Anthony 6/1

Fourth Overall Pick

Obi Toppin 2/1

James Wiseman 5/2

Deni Avdija 4/1

LaMelo Ball 4/1

Cole Anthony 6/1

Anthony Edwards 8/1

Onyeka Okongwu 8/1

Fifth Overall Pick

James Wiseman 2/1

Obi Toppin 5/2

Cole Anthony 4/1

Deni Avdija 6/1

Onyeka Okongwu 6/1

LaMelo Ball 8/1

RJ Hampton 8/1

Anthony Edwards 10/1

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.