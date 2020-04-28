Is Time Nearing for Wizards to Break Up Beal-Wall Backcourt?

Prior to the NBA's hiatus, very little was working for the Washington Wizards. In fact, about the only thing that was going well was the scoring of Bradley Beal, perhaps All-Star Weekend's most notable snub.

Beal was averaging a career-high 30.5 points when the NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, point guard John Wall remained out following an Achilles injury, suffered during the 2018-19 season.

So the question posed by Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg was whether Beal and Wall should remain together -- or if it's time to move on from what once was considerd a dynamic duo in DC's backcourt.

Lundberg was joined by SI fantasy expert Corey Parson and SI writer Ben Pickman.

"I think you gotta split these two guys apart and the guy who has to go is John Wall," Parson said. "You look at what Bradley Beal is doing this year, averaging a career-high 30 points per game. I mean, this kid is a walking bucket. ... So I think you need to get Wall off this team and make it a little more Bradley Beal-friendly.""



Parson went on to add that Wall's large contract is likely to make the idea of moving him fairly problematic.

"Right, and because of the challenge of moving John Wall I think they will end up keeping these two together," Pickman said. "Washington has actually had some success when they're both on the floor together. In four of the last five seasons they've had (together), they've made three conference semifinals and four postseason appearances. This team, if they added another wing, could potentially be top four or six in the Eastern Conference."



So the question lingers on -- Wall, or Beal, or both?

Watch the entire conversation at this link or in the video below.