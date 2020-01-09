Cavaliers Coach Beilein Facing League-Wide Skepticism

First-year Cavaliers coach John Beilein is facing skepticism across the NBA after calling his players "thugs" during a film session Wednesday night in Detroit.

Beilein told ESPN he misspoke and that he intended to refer to the players as slugs. He added that he has since spoken to some members of the team individually.

"Across the NBA, there is a lot of skepticism to say the least," said veteran NBA reporter Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. "The word 'slug' is not a word you hear in the vernacular of NBA coaches. You don't hear coaches say, 'You're playing like a bunch of slugs.' It just doesn't connect with a lot of people in the NBA."

Beilein, 66, signed a five-year contract with the Cavs after 12 years at Michigan. They have struggled to a 10-27 record entering Thursday's game vs. the Pistons, focusing on player development over wins and losses.

"I had one general manager tell me that saying you play like a bunch of thugs is something you can almost get away with as a college coach," Mannix said. "So to say there's skepticism about John Beilein's explanation is a bit of an understatement."

Along with that, there have been reports of Cavs players questioning Beilein's coaching methods and Kevin Love trade rumors.

"That experiment doesn't seem to be working real well there," one opposing GM said in a text to SI.com on Thursday.

Mannix called the latest incident "another log on the fire" for the rocky first year of Beilein and the Cavs.

"There's been a lot of pushback on the lengths of his practices, the length of his film sessions. It just has not been a great run for John Beilein as a pro coach."

That said, it's hard to envision Beilein as "one-and-done" in Cleveland, Mannix added.

"Look, he got a five-year deal from the Cavaliers, and part of that is one the Cavaliers," Mannix said. "They put him with a roster that is a mixed bag of veterans and young players. If it was just young players like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, you could kind of understand John Beilein coaching that team.

"But you have Kevin Love, you have Tristan Thompson. You have a mix of veterans there. I guess if you move those veterans, which is certainly possible, you can see bringing Beilein back.

"I had one general manager compare Beilein to Mike Montgomery, the former Stanford coach who coached the Golden State Warriors. He lasted only two NBA seasons. It's certainly possible that Beilein is one of those coaches who's not cut out to coach the NBA game."