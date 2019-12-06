Cavaliers
Top Stories
International
GM Report
NBA

Beilein on Cavaliers' Grit: 'I Think it Comes in Spots'

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers coach John Beilein is the subject of a new report that alleges some members of the roster are tuning him out.

The Cavs have lost 10 of 11 after a 4-5 start. That makes them 5-15 entering Friday's home game vs. Orlando.

Beilein, 66, spent 40 years in the college game. This season marks his first in the NBA. At first, the college-like atmosphere was viewed as a positive, as the Cavs displayed heart and enthusiasm to make up for their lack of size and overall experience.

That no longer seems to be the case.

SI.com asked Beilein if the Cavs are displaying the same amount of grit and determination displayed during an overachieving start. 

Here was his response:

"I think it comes in spots," Beilein said. "One of the things I've run into is when you recruited really good kids, that was good news. That was also the bad news. You recruited really good kids who might not be as comfortable sticking their nose in there. So we have to have more fight in us in those areas.

"(Cavs center) John Henson just had play in the game where he got a 50-50 (loose) ball that some other players didn't get. We pointed it out to the whole team. John doesn't have have magical powers to get that 50-50 ball. We had four of them in that game that the others could have gotten.

"That's sort of what we have to do. It's not natural for some people to enter the fight. We have to teach that so they do understand that's part of basketball."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: At This Point, Exploring Love Trade Makes Sense for Cavs

Sam Amico
6 0

The Cavaliers keep losing big, so what's the point in keeping veteran big man?

Report: Cavs Players 'Drowning Out' Beilein and College Atmosphere

Sam Amico
4 0

Cavaliers players are suddenly having issues with their first-time NBA coach, according to a report.

Dribbles: On Record, Cavaliers Players Offer Beilein Full Support

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers lost to the Magic but were unified in defending their first-year coach.

Report: Cavs Ready to Listen to Trade Offers for Love

Sam Amico
0

The rebuilding Cavaliers reportedly are open to talking Kevin Love trade.

Nance Jr. Says No Issue with Cavs Coach Beilein

Sam Amico
0

Some pregame dribbles as the Cavs get ready to face the Magic.

Cavs Will Turn to Trades and Draft to Get Back on Winning Track

Sam Amico
2 0

Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson among those already drawing interest as Cavs look to continue molding franchise.

Windler Staying Positive as He Charges Toward Cavaliers Debut

Sam Amico
0

Rookie swingman looks polished in first game with Canton of G League.

Dribbles: No Need to Get Too Down on Cavaliers Just Yet

Sam Amico
1 0

Things aren't going well, as evidenced by loss to Pistons, but it's about what was expected.

Cavaliers' Optimism Quickly Turns to Mush in Ugly Loss

Sam Amico
0

Hammer job of a defeat to Pistons another example that rebuild still has a ways to go.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs' Henson to Offer Needed Protection in Paint

Sam Amico
0

Veteran big man expected to return for Cavs vs. Pistons.