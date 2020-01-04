Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs coach Beilein, Thunder star Paul meet again

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers get set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

1. First of all, both Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. are out. Nance Jr. is expected to miss a week or two with left knee soreness. Porter needed the night off for personal reasons. He is expected to return Sunday vs. Minnesota.

2. The Cavs called up rookie forward Dean Wade from the G League for insurance. Coach John Beilein said Alfonzo McKinnie will be relied on as well. Also, the Cavs converted rookie Tyler Cook's two-way contract to a standard deal.

3. Meanwhile, rookie Dylan Windler played 3-on-3 on Friday with no restrictions. So it sounds like he is again closing in on a debut. Beilein said last week that Windler may again play some games with the Canton Charge before suiting up for the Cavs.

4. The Thunder are an interesting team. They were supposed to be much worse after trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul. Instead, Paul has been great and the Thunder have remained in playoff contention. Paul's running mate in the backcourt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has also been very good.

5. Beilein praised Paul, center Steven Adams, backup guard Dennis Schroder and OKC's defense. "They don't allow people to run on them," Beilein said.

6. Beilein and Paul have a little bit of a history, and in Cleveland to boot. That's because they met in the NCAA tournament, when Beilein was the coach at West Virginia and Paul was starring at Wake Forest. It was a second-round game at the Cleveland Convocation Center, home of the Cleveland State Vikings.

7. It was March Madness of 2005 and Beilein and WVU pulled off the upset in double overtime, 111-105. Cavs assistant GM Mike Gansey was a starting wing for WVU and put together an excellent game, finishing with 29 points. (The Gansey-Beilein connection is one reason Beilein ended up with the Cavs.) Paul finished with 22 points and nine assists.

8. More hoops history: Saturday is Mark Price Bobblehead Night as the Cavs continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary. More former Cavs will be in town for Sunday's game. That list includes Terrell Brandon, Tyrone Hill, Gerald Wilkins and yes, former coach Lenny Wilkens, now 80 years old.

9. The Cavs (10-24) have two more home games before visiting Detroit on Thursday. After that, it's the first West Coast trip of the season.

10. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Ohio. I'm going to pick the Cavs to pull the upset, just because Beilein knows how to beat Paul in Cleveland. Right? Right. Prediction: Cavs 111, Thunder 105. Who knows? Maybe it will go to double-OT. I'm 24-10 in predictions this season, but have lost two of my last three. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Forward Nance Jr. Sidelined at Least a Week

Sam Amico

Veteran Cavaliers big man hampered by continued soreness in knee.

Cavaliers convert Cook's contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

Rookie forward has spent most of season with Canton Charge of G League.

Rival teams continue to show resistance in deal for Cavaliers' Love

Sam Amico

Kevin Love's contract remains a concern for opponents who may have trade interest, according to a report.

Would Cavaliers' Love make sense for exploring Suns?

Sam Amico

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love might make sense for the Suns, who are said to be seeking an upgrade.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Had it Won, But Then Suddenly, They Didn't

Sam Amico

This time, Cavaliers' game against the Hornets that comes down to final shot goes the wrong way.

Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at age 77

Sam Amico

David Stern credited with bringing league to forefront of fans' attention.

Dribbles: Reality Offsets Cavaliers' Promise in Blowout Loss

Sam Amico

Youth isn't served as Cavaliers run off court by more-experienced defending champions.

Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers, winners of four of five, hit Toronto to face the defending champion Raptors.

Cavaliers Aiming to Keep Resiliency at Top of Their List

Sam Amico

Four wins in five games has the Cavaliers feeling sort of good again.

Despite Some Chatter, Thompson and Cavaliers Could Stay Together

Sam Amico

Rival teams expected to have interest in Tristan Thompson, but Cavs may want to keep him anyway.