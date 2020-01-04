Pregame Dribbles: Cavs coach Beilein, Thunder star Paul meet again

CLEVELAND -- Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers get set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

1. First of all, both Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. are out. Nance Jr. is expected to miss a week or two with left knee soreness. Porter needed the night off for personal reasons. He is expected to return Sunday vs. Minnesota.

2. The Cavs called up rookie forward Dean Wade from the G League for insurance. Coach John Beilein said Alfonzo McKinnie will be relied on as well. Also, the Cavs converted rookie Tyler Cook's two-way contract to a standard deal.

3. Meanwhile, rookie Dylan Windler played 3-on-3 on Friday with no restrictions. So it sounds like he is again closing in on a debut. Beilein said last week that Windler may again play some games with the Canton Charge before suiting up for the Cavs.

4. The Thunder are an interesting team. They were supposed to be much worse after trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul. Instead, Paul has been great and the Thunder have remained in playoff contention. Paul's running mate in the backcourt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has also been very good.

5. Beilein praised Paul, center Steven Adams, backup guard Dennis Schroder and OKC's defense. "They don't allow people to run on them," Beilein said.

6. Beilein and Paul have a little bit of a history, and in Cleveland to boot. That's because they met in the NCAA tournament, when Beilein was the coach at West Virginia and Paul was starring at Wake Forest. It was a second-round game at the Cleveland Convocation Center, home of the Cleveland State Vikings.

7. It was March Madness of 2005 and Beilein and WVU pulled off the upset in double overtime, 111-105. Cavs assistant GM Mike Gansey was a starting wing for WVU and put together an excellent game, finishing with 29 points. (The Gansey-Beilein connection is one reason Beilein ended up with the Cavs.) Paul finished with 22 points and nine assists.

8. More hoops history: Saturday is Mark Price Bobblehead Night as the Cavs continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary. More former Cavs will be in town for Sunday's game. That list includes Terrell Brandon, Tyrone Hill, Gerald Wilkins and yes, former coach Lenny Wilkens, now 80 years old.

9. The Cavs (10-24) have two more home games before visiting Detroit on Thursday. After that, it's the first West Coast trip of the season.

10. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Ohio. I'm going to pick the Cavs to pull the upset, just because Beilein knows how to beat Paul in Cleveland. Right? Right. Prediction: Cavs 111, Thunder 105. Who knows? Maybe it will go to double-OT. I'm 24-10 in predictions this season, but have lost two of my last three.