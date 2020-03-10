AllCavs
Cavaliers Sign Bickerstaff To Four-Year Contract Extension

Sam Amico

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has received a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The agreement on an extension came Tuesday, the same day as Bickertaff's 41st birthday.

Bickertsaff took over for John Beilein immediately following the All-Star break in February and led the Cavs to a 5-5 record (entering Tuesday at Chicago).

In the process, the Cavs have become a more competitive team, even in losses. This despite suffering repeated injuries to key members of the rotation, such as Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

“They just keep pulling for one another and they celebrate other people’s success,” Bickerstaff said. “I think that’s a core value of a good team. That’s where we’re building. It’s fun to watch how they treat each other, how they respect one another. When a guy’s got it going they’re willing to give up the ball and give themselves up for that guy. It’s part of the environment we’re trying to create.

“There’s a camaraderie, there’s a bond, there’s a common goal of the way that we’re playing. No one person is bigger than the team. You can see by different nights who contributes, there’s no pouting if it’s not your night. It’s all about the team. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Bickerstaff entered Tuesday's game with an overall coaching record of 90-136, including stints with Memphis and as the interim coach in Houston.

He is the son of longtime NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, now senior advisor with the Cavs.

Beilein stepped aside after just 54 games of his first NBA season. He has taken a new role with the organization and is widely expected to return to the college game. He spent 41 years as a coach at the NCAA level.

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com broke the news of the Bickerstaff extension.

