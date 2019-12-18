CavaliersMaven
Former Cavaliers Coach Blatt Hired by Knicks as Consultant

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been hired as a basketball operations consultant by the New York Knicks, the team announced Wednesday.

"I look forward to the next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball," Blatt said in a statement. "I've long been intrigued by working in a front office."

Blatt, 60, had spent the previous three years coaching overseas, including two with Greek club Olympiacos. He was recently diagnosed with MS and left coaching before the season.

“Sometimes life hands you things, that in real life have no rhyme or reason,” Blatt said at the time. “These are the moments that force to make choices that will test your true character.

“This disease has many forms and acts out differently for every person. It’s an autoimmune disease that can really change in many ways your ability to do even the simplest things that used to seem normal.”

He coached the Cavaliers to the Finals in his lone full NBA season, which coincided with LeBron James’ return to Cleveland in 2014-15.

He was fired despite a 30-11 record midway through the following year. Blatt was 83-40 overall in his two seasons with the Cavs.

That was his lone experience coaching in the NBA, though he has had great success overseas, coaching Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Euroleague championship in 2013-14. Olympiacos finished 15-15 last season.

Knicks GM Scott Perry and president Steve Mills said Blatt will be a "great asset to our front office, G League team and international scouting."

The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale earlier this month.

bog18764
bog18764

Glad For Him Class ACT

