Blueprint For A Cavaliers Victory vs. Denver Nuggets
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face one of their toughest tests of the early season with their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
The Nuggets are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record. Their core won the Finals just a few seasons ago, and Nikola Jokic, the MVP frontrunner, is also on their roster.
Here's the blueprint Cleveland needs to follow to ensure a victory.
Defending Nikola Jokic
Jokic is currently averaging 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.4 assists while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from behind the arc. There's a reason he's a three-time MVP—he presents a challenge both in the paint and on the perimeter.
There's no "stopping" Jokic and his versatile game. However, the Cavaliers stand a chance if they can limit part of it.
The Cavaliers' best defender, Evan Mobley, will likely defend Jokic. Mobley's opponents only shoot 33.0 percent from behind the arc, so the Cavaliers should look to limit Jokic's impact there.
Cavaliers Three-Point Defense Will Be Crucial
Cleveland's three-point defense has been a focal point over the last few weeks. The Atlanta Hawks, especially, took advantage of this in their consecutive wins over the Cavaliers.
The Wine and Gold are allowing their opponents to shoot 37.5 against them this season, which ranks in the bottom five of the NBA.
On the other hand, the Nuggets have the fourth-best three-point shooting percentage in the league at 39.3 percent on 31.4 attempts a game. Denver doesn't take a lot of threes, but they make them when they take them.
If the Cavaliers can't shut down the outside shot early, they could find themselves with an uphill battle for the rest of the night.
Cavaliers Can Create Mismatches
Thankfully, both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell appear to be set to play against the Nuggets after separate injury scares on Tuesday night.
Garland and Mitchell are Cleveland's top scorers, averaging 44.5 points a game as a duo. The Cavaliers will need their All-Star duo to step up against the Nuggets but be selective in their scoring efforts.
Denver's starting point guard, Jamal Murray, has never been known for his defensive ability. However, his backcourt partner, Christian Braun, is a different story. The third-year guard has a defensive rating of 116 this season and has shown flashes of being a great defender.
Garland, Mitchell, or whoever else initiates the offense must understand this when trying to find the open man to create mismatches for Denver's defense.
These mismatches could force the Nuggets to switch in pick-and-rolls or simply prevent Braun from guarding Mitchell or Garland straight up.
They could have a big scoring night if the Cavaliers stay away from Braun.