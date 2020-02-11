Cavaliers Opt To Let Rookie Bolden's 10-Day Deal Expire

The Cavaliers have allowed center Marques Bolden's 10-day contract to expire and Bolden has returned to the Canton Charge of the G League.

He can still sign a second 10-day with the Cavs before the end of the season in mid-April.

The Cavs signed guards J.P. Macura and Malik Newman to 10-day deals over the weekend. They had previously been with the Charge.

Bolden went undrafted out of Duke this past summer. He signed with the Cavs fir summer league and training camp. He has made one NBA appearance, playing 2:49 in the Cavs' loss to Golden State on Feb. 1.