AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers Opt To Let Rookie Bolden's 10-Day Deal Expire

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers have allowed center Marques Bolden's 10-day contract to expire and Bolden has returned to the Canton Charge of the G League.

He can still sign a second 10-day with the Cavs before the end of the season in mid-April.

The Cavs signed guards J.P. Macura and Malik Newman to 10-day deals over the weekend. They had previously been with the Charge.

Bolden went undrafted out of Duke this past summer. He signed with the Cavs fir summer league and training camp. He has made one NBA appearance, playing 2:49 in the Cavs' loss to Golden State on Feb. 1.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: One Game After Trade, Cavs As Ugly As Ever

Andre Drummond debuts for Cleveland ... and Cavs suffer worst home loss in franchise history.

Sam Amico

by

BuckeyeHoosier

Cavs' Sexton Named Replacement For Rising Stars Game

Point guard to replace Heat rookie Tyler Herro, out with an injury.

Sam Amico

Report: Rival Teams Hoping To Talk Cavs' Thompson Into Taking Buyout

Cavaliers failed to trade center, who becomes unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sam Amico

Mavs Signing Former Hornets Forward Kidd-Gilchrist

Free agent clears waivers after contract buyout with Charlotte.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Love, Drummond Among 44 Finalists For U.S. Olympic Team

Team USA announces invitees for tryouts; games to tip off in July.

Sam Amico

Collison To Keep Sitting Out Despite Interest From Lakers, Clippers

Free agent point guard could return next season, reports suggest.

Sam Amico

by

emmanuel717

Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Ed Stefanski says Pistons are starting rebuild after sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

by

dlpeters430

Former Heat Guard Waiters Drawing Interest From Lakers

LA seeking backcourt help as it gears for what is expected to be deep playoff run.

Sam Amico

Suns Waiving Johnson, Clear Roster Spot

Guard will become unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies Officially Waive Former Lottery Pick Waiters

Veteran guard hasn't appeared in more than 46 games since 2015-16.

Sam Amico