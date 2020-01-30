New Cavs Signee Bolden Aims for 'Best Version of Myself'

The Cavaliers have signed undrafted rookie center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract.



“I found somebody in the Cavs who obviously has a plan for me,” Bolden told SI.com back in August. “I’m just looking forward to being the best version of myself.”

Bolden is 6-foot-10. He has been playing for the Canton Charge of the G League, averaging 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 28 games.

He spent three seasons at Duke alongside lottery picks Zion Williamson (New Orleans) and R.J. Barrett (New York) before declaring for the draft.

But Bolden was sitting at home with his agent and family on draft night, watching as his name never got called.

He then received a call from the Cavs, who invited him to join their summer-league team. He played well enough to earn a spot in training camp.

The Cavs (13-35) host the defending champion Toronto on Thursday. They will be without forward/center Tyler Cook, whose 10-day contract expired. Bolden is replacing Cook on the roster, which now stands at 17.

“Whatever the Cavs want out of me and expect out of me is what I plan to give them,” Bolden told SI.com.

-- Ben Stinar contributed to this report.