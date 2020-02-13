AllCavs
Suns' Booker Named All-Star Replacement For Lillard

Sam Amico

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has been named as the Western Conference All-Star replacement for injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard bowed out with a groin injury Wednesday. He even suggested Booker as a replacement. The league made Booker's addition official Thursday.

Booker, 23, is in his fifth NBA season and averaging 26.4 points. He is the Suns' first All-Star since Steve Nash in the the 2011-12 season.

"It was always a goal of mine [to be an All-Star], but it just reproves the point that the NBA is different than the game that I fell in love with at the beginning, [with] all the best players in the All-Star Game, growing up watching that," Booker said Jan. 31. "And now it's an entertainment-, drama-, political-filled league."

Lillard was injured in the second half of the Trail Blazers' loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. He said he had hoped Booker "or someone like that" would be given his spot as an All-Star.

Lillard also is sitting out the 3-Point shooting contest. He is being replaced in that competition by New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli.

While this is his first All-Star Game, Booker has been part of All-Star Weekend in each of his five seasons. 

He has been in the 3-point contest three other times, winning the title in 2018. He also competed in 2016 and 2019. He was a finalist in that event as a 19-year-old in 2016, alongside Golden State's sharpshooting duo of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

