Observations: Celtics ride Tatum to Game 1 win as rivalry alive and well

Brady Amico

Observations from the Boston Celtics' Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando on Monday.

1. It was a fight to the finish, everything you would have expected in a rivalry game. Final score: Celtics 109, 76ers 101.

2. Boston had a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, surrendering a nine-point lead after a 13-0 run by the Sixers. Luckily for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown caught fire to take back the lead. He scored 29 while shooting 5-of-5 on 3-pointers.

3. Jayson Tatum was definitely the Celtics' MVP, though, as he scored a playoff career-high of 32 points to go with 13 rebounds, shooting 47 percent from the field. He was their driving factor all game on both sides of the ball.

4. The 76ers struggled with turnovers all game, totaling 18 to the Celtics' seven. They definitely have to cut down on that number in this series, because the Celtics had no problem capitalizing off of each miscue.

5. While the Celtics shot a solid 42% from the field, it seemed like they could have collectively done a much better job in that area. On many occasions it looked like they did everything right ... except hit their shots. They failed to  convert on many second, third, and sometimes even fourth opportunities. 

6. They often had a great look created with perfect spacing, only to miss a three that was nothing short of wide open. These open threes were often created by 76ers forwards defending the inside too tightly and giving countless  opportunities. In the end, Boston shot 10-of-31 from three. 

7. Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle stood out defensively, as he was the only person on the court who was able to slow down Tatum. You can expect to see more of that matchup as this series moves along.

8. While having a quiet stat line, Celtics center Daniel Theis (Nine points, three rebounds) had a large presence all game. His  spacing, ball movement and defense were excellent. As ESPN analyst Doris Burke said, “He does so many little things that will never appear in a box score.” 

9. Joel Embiid kept the Sixers alive from start to finish, ending the night with 26 points and 16 boards. Josh  Richardson added 18 for the 76ers -- who were without injured All-Star Ben Simmons, expected to miss the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery.

10. Meanwhile, Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward (12 points) suffered a right ankle sprain after 34 minutes and did not return. ESPN reported that Hayward left the arena on crutches and will undergo an MRI.

Brady Amico is a regular contributor to SI/AllCavs.com.

